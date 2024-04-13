Bill that would give assistance to sea turtles heads to the Senate

The National Aquariam is throwing its weight behind a bill to get a permanent grant program for sea turtle rescues.

The Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance and Rehabilitation Act was just approved by the House of Representatives and is now going to the Senate.

The aquariam started pushing for the bill four years ago.

There is an established grant program to help other marine animals, but the aquariam found a funding gap when it comes to the sea turtles.

An aquariam spokesperson says they've seen more sea turtles get stranded in recent years.

"We know that the trend is certainly increasing, and some of that is just climate-driven. More sea turtles are traveling farther north as the ocean warms and may are getting stucj