Bill giving people right to die on their own terms stalls in committee

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lynn Cave and Diane Krause have watched as a bill that would give terminally ill patients like themselves the opportunity to end their life on their own terms.

Thursday, they took the fight to Senate President Bill Ferguson's office.

After they were told to wait in the rotunda for a staffer, the meeting only lasted a few seconds.

"I totally understand that, we're on the senate floor," said the staffer.

"Can these two ladies make their request," asked someone with Cave and Krause.

"Nope, we're convened right now so we know the request we know the issue is important. 'Preciate you all so much,'" added the staffer before walking away.

With troubling cancer diagnoses, both women are fighting for the option to decide when and how to leave this earth.

Senate bill 845 would allow them to get assistance from a medical professional to end life on their own terms.

Currently, it's stuck in committee.

"Have me go out with grace and dignity and not let my family and friends watch me die for weeks," said Cave, who's battling eye cancer.

Cave and Krause feel the Senate President is the one holding up the bill, despite Ferguson co-sponsoring the bill in 2019.

"Oh I am so frustrated, he hasn't answered any of our emails or sent even a blank statement out to us," said Krause, who's battling breast cancer.

"Senator Ferguson is an unmoveable, gigantic roadblock," said Cave.

Family and friends have joined the women to fight for the right to die.

For them, there isn't a next session.

"Can't wait another year," said Cave.

"I probably won't be competent by then, even by Christmas I don't know," said Krause.

Running out of time to die on their terms.