Bill Belichick inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports of Hall of Fame

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Former Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick has a new accolade to add to his lengthy resume.

He was recently inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Annapolis High School graduate was inducted with some of his Panther teammates.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Other members of the Class of 2024 include MLB player and coach Mark Budzinski, former Navy boxing coach Emerson Smith and multi-sport athlete Jenny Parsons.

Throughout his career as head coach, Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before parting ways with the team in January.

He currently appears as a media personality on the ManningCast and the Inside the NFL television series.