Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bill Belichick inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports of Hall of Fame

466948080_881421907442124_7131031223114972666_n.jpg
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
466948080_881421907442124_7131031223114972666_n.jpg
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Former Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick has a new accolade to add to his lengthy resume.

He was recently inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame.

The Annapolis High School graduate was inducted with some of his Panther teammates.

466460242_881421934108788_2074356524849484247_n.jpg

Other members of the Class of 2024 include MLB player and coach Mark Budzinski, former Navy boxing coach Emerson Smith and multi-sport athlete Jenny Parsons.

Throughout his career as head coach, Belichick won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before parting ways with the team in January.

He currently appears as a media personality on the ManningCast and the Inside the NFL television series.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices