Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bill accelerating $15 an hour minimum wage heading to Governor's desk

Money
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money
Posted at 6:02 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:02:12-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's fight for $15 is now over.

The Maryland General Assembly passed Governor Wes Moore's bill to accelerate the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting next year.

“Governor Wes Moore has fulfilled a key promise by pushing for this acceleration in the minimum wage, and we look forward to working with him in the years ahead to continue to support working people,” said Travis Simon, director of political and legislative affairs for SEIU Local 500 in a press release.

The bill faced challenges as the governor wanted to tie the minimum wage to the consumer price index.

That was scraped from the bill before it got to his desk.

According to the fight for $15 coalition, this will increase wages for 163,000 Marylanders.

“The General Assembly has taken a major step to benefit low-wage workers by accelerating the move to a $15 minimum wage," said Ricarra Jones, Political Director of 1199SEIU MD/DC health workers union in a press release.

Opponents of the bill worry it will increase costs for small businesses.

Since it's the Governor's bill, it's highly likely to get his signature.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices