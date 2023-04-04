Bill accelerating $15 an hour minimum wage heading to Governor's desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's fight for $15 is now over.

The Maryland General Assembly passed Governor Wes Moore's bill to accelerate the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting next year.

“Governor Wes Moore has fulfilled a key promise by pushing for this acceleration in the minimum wage, and we look forward to working with him in the years ahead to continue to support working people,” said Travis Simon, director of political and legislative affairs for SEIU Local 500 in a press release.

The bill faced challenges as the governor wanted to tie the minimum wage to the consumer price index.

That was scraped from the bill before it got to his desk.

According to the fight for $15 coalition, this will increase wages for 163,000 Marylanders.

“The General Assembly has taken a major step to benefit low-wage workers by accelerating the move to a $15 minimum wage," said Ricarra Jones, Political Director of 1199SEIU MD/DC health workers union in a press release.

Opponents of the bill worry it will increase costs for small businesses.

Since it's the Governor's bill, it's highly likely to get his signature.