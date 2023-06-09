Bike rider run over then physically assaulted until police arrive in AA County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a man riding a bike in Pasadena.

On June 8, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 100 block of Dunlap Road.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was riding a bicycle on Dunlap Road when they were approached by a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the truck, Thomas Wayne Robinson, intentionally struck the victim, knocking him off the bike. Allegedly, Robinson then got out of the truck and physically assaulted the victim until officers arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Robinson was arrested and charged accordingly.