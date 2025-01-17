Watch Now
Big water main break near Jimmy's Famous Seafood in Baltimore

Water main break in Baltimore leaves cars stranded
BALTIMORE — Baltimore DPW crews are on the scene of water main break near Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

A WMAR-2 News crew was on their way to Jimmy's around 5:15 Friday morning when they came across flooding at Dundalk Avenue and Holabird Avenue.

As of 7:30 this morning, video and photos showed the water up to the tires of cars parked on the road.

A spokesperson for DPW says that it's a 10-inch water main break and that it is early in the repair process.

This is a developing story. Follow Kristy Breslin for updates on traffic in the area and check back with wmar2news.com for more information as it becomes available.

