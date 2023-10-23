Biden-Harris Administration declares Baltimore as federal tech hub

BALTIMORE — Baltimore has now been designated as a federal tech hub, officials announced Monday.

With this designation, the Baltimore region will have access to a share of $10 billion in funding focused on artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Baltimore was able to obtain the designation through a five-month application process organized by the Grater Baltimore Committee.

The committee convened area tech firms, academic institutions, state and local government entities, economic development organizations, and workforce development partners around identifying tech related projects that could benefit from valuable funding by the federal government.

The announcement came on Monday through the Biden-Harris Administration.

“For years, the City of Baltimore and the entire region have been nurturing a growing tech industry and welcoming Baltimoreans from all walks of life to help shape the future of tech right here in Charm City,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “By officially designating our region as a tech hub, the Biden Administration is going to accelerate all the great work already happening, fuel a new wave of innovation, and help attract a new wave of talented residents. Our city is excited about the opportunities to create more jobs, continue transforming our region’s economy, and help make the tech revolution an equitable one.”

“This is a game-changer for the entire Baltimore region. We thank the Biden Administration for recognizing our region’s potential as a global leader in bold and emerging fields like biotechnology and artificial intelligence,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “I am confident that this designation will help provide the support, resources, and opportunities we need to create jobs, grow communities, and transform the entire Baltimore region into an innovative hub that create the tools of tomorrow.”

Now the GBC and consortium members will move to Phase 2 of the program where other designated tech hubs will compete for funding for implementation projects to help propel the region into a self-sustaining global competitive tech hub.

The consortium members included:

Morgan State University (HBCU) Coppin State University (HBCU) Johns Hopkins University Loyola University Maryland UMMS UMB UMBC Towson University Maryland Department of Commerce TEDCO Baltimore Metropolitan Council City of Baltimore Upsurge Baltimore Fearless Conscious Ventures Partners Blackbird Labs Early Charm Ventures Mindgrub CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield of Maryland Evergreen Advisors Fulton Bank Bio Buzz LaunchPort Greater Baltimore Committee Baltimore Development Corporation Baltimore County Economic Development Howard County Economic Development Anne Arundel County Economic Development Harford County Economic Development Carroll County Economic Development Queen Anne’s County Economic Development Cecil County Economic Development Catalyte Npower Digital Harbor Foundation Abell Foundation Last Mile Education Fund World Trade Center Institute



“Designating the Baltimore region as a federal tech hub is a powerful endorsement of the major assets in our city and surrounding areas to promote innovation, economic competitiveness, and long-term prosperity for everyone. Morgan State is the only public, comprehensive high research university in the city of Baltimore. We already have several new research centers that are producing cutting-edge research and technological innovations and solutions to address many of our vexing challenges," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. "We are thrilled to be a major partner in this effort, bringing to the table our impressive expertise in engineering, equitable artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, and microelectronics, to name a few. It’s time for Baltimore to lead the nation in innovation, startups, high wages, and high-growth industries, and Morgan is ready to roll up its sleeves to help make that happen. This is a great day for Baltimore!”