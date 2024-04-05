Biden-Harris administration awards MD $3.5 million for Key Bridge cleanup

BALTIMORE — More help is on the way.

The Biden-Harris administration announced an initial award of $3.5 million to Maryland to support Key Bridge cleanup and recovery efforts.

Workers whose jobs were impacted may have their wages subsidized if they are doing post-disaster employment activities.

“As President Biden has made clear, supporting the people who find themselves suddenly out of work after this disaster is an essential part of recovery efforts,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su. “Through this grant funding, we will prevent further, adverse ripple effects for workers and the surrounding community through training and other resources needed during this difficult time.”

This grant will allow Maryland to provide training and prepare them with career advancement once businesses reopen.

President Biden is set to visit Baltimore Fridayafternoon to meet with the families of six construction workers who died after the collapse.

Biden previously pledged that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge.

About 270,000 jobs will be effected by the collapse and reduction of operations at the Port of Baltimore.

This news comes after a new expanded business recovery center opened in Dundalk.

Located at the Garden Annex Building, they will be open Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.