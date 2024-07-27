Bicyclist struck, killed in Fells Point neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are working to determine what caused a deadly crash Friday evening.

Officers responded to a call at the 400 block of South Caroline Street just before 5:30 pm for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

Police say they were advised that the victim, a 44-year-old man, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Caroline Street and Bank Street.

He was ejected off the bike, hit another vehicle that was stopped in South Caroline, and came to rest after hitting a third vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

All three vehicles stayed on scene.

If you have any information in regards to this crash, contact police at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.