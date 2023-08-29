Watch Now
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in White Marsh area

Posted at 12:42 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:42:56-04

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police confirmed today that a 46-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Rossville Boulevard Saturday evening.

They're asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or reach out through iwatch.baltimorecountymd.gov . Friends were posting their condolences on social media.

Aimee K. Whiteford was riding a bike east on Rossville Boulevard near Franklin Square Drive at about 8:08 p.m. Aug. 26. When she tried to cross the road, a vehicle headed west struck her.

The driver fled the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any details about the vehicle or suspect.

