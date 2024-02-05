Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Hatem Bridge

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run in Harford County, Sunday evening.

Around 5:57 p.m., MDTA officers responded to Hatem Bridge for reports of a crash.

When they arrived, officers found a male bicyclist with non-life-threatening-injuries. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say, the bicyclist was struck by an older model, dark-colored Ford pickup truck. The truck may be missing its passenger-side rearview mirror as a result of the crash.

The driver of the truck didn't remain on the scene and investigators are working to find it.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the MDTA Police at 410-537-1147.

