PASADENA, Md. — A Pasadena man was struck and killed by a pick-up truck while riding a bike on Ritchie Highway early this morning.

Anne Arundel County police were called at about 3:40 a.m. to Ritchie Highway near Route 10 for a reported crash.

The 47-year-old bicyclist was struck by a 2017 Ford F-150, said police. He was critically injured, and died after being taken to a local hospital.

The Ford driver - a 30-year-old Pasadena man - was not injured.

The victim has not been identified yet.