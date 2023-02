PIKESVILLE, Md. — A bicycle rider was killed after being struck by a car Monday evening in Pikesville.

Police say it happened around 10pm in the 1800 block of Reisterstown Road.

That's where 22-year-old man was riding before he was hit from behind by a Dodge Charger.

Cohen died on scene. The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene of the crash.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause.