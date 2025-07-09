Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BGE working to restore power to over 6,600 customers after Tuesday's severe storms

Crews expect 80% restoration by noon Wednesday with majority of remaining customers back online by 6 p.m. following extensive tree and wire damage
Amanda Engel
Severe storms on Tuesday caused extensive damage ranging from fallen tree limbs to downed wires throughout BGE's service area.

Crews are working to restore power to customers ASAP.

As of 9pm, 6,665 customers were without service in central Maryland.

These outages span more than 330 restoration jobs. BGE crews have restored service for over 12,000 customers.

BGE expects to have 80% of customers' power restored by 12pm Wednesday, July 9, and the vast majority of the remaining customers by 6pm.

Outage information is available here.

How customers can report outages
BGE asks all customers to report their outage [secure.bge.com] in any of the following ways: 

  • Online at BGE.com [secure.bge.com]
  • BGE's free mobile app, available at the Apple Store [apps.apple.com] or Google Play [play.google.com]
  • Text message, to 69243  
  • Phone, by calling 877-778-2222  
