BGE to host recycling drop-off event for small appliances in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Trying to get rid of your old appliances? BGE has you covered.

On Saturday, June 15, BGE is hosting a recycling drop-off event at the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Since 2013, BGE customers have recycled more than 4,250 units through recycling events, helping avoid waste going to the landfill.

Units must be in working condition to be eligible. Customers can receive a $25 reward for turning in old working room A/C units, dehumidifiers or and/or mini fridges.

During the event BGE customers can:



Drop off qualifying old, but still working, appliances for recycling and receive a $25 reward per unit, up to $100 per household

Recycle up to four room A/C units, dehumidifiers and/or mini fridges per residential household from Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026

Shred documents

For more information on the event, click here.