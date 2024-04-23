Watch Now
BGE takes the lead by helping the heroes at Timberbrook Farms

Posted at 11:53 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 23:53:39-04

FREELAND, Md. — It is National Volunteer Month, and BGE showed up big time.

80 BGE employees volunteered at Timberbrook Farms in Northern Baltimore County, and they did more than apply some elbow grease.

They put up new fencing. They whacked and pulled weeds.

They built new huts and removed trees that were knocked down in a recent storm.

But why did these volunteers go above and beyond?

Well, Timberbrook Farms is the home of Taking the Lead.

Taking the Lead helps emotionally and physically guide people through their feelings with therapy lessons while riding a horse.

BGE, with their amazing efforts, became a shining example of the saying, “Sometimes the hero needs saving.”

Taking the lead couldn’t be more deserving of a helping hand.

