BGE seeks to increase annual customer rates by 5%

BALTIMORE — Over the next few years BGE customers may be expected to pay a little more annually.

Last week BGE filed their energy infrastructure investment plan with Maryland's Public Service Commission.

The plan would cost the average residential customer an additional $10.36 or five percent per year for combined electric and gas between 2024 and 2026.

BGE says the yearly increase is still significantly below the rate of inflation

According to the company the infrastructure plan includes 300+ projects and maintenance programs that include preparing the electrical grid for extreme weather and cyber security enhancements to improve resiliency against manmade and natural threats to mitigate risk to customers.

Since 2008 BGE says customer outages have decreased by 40 percent, with restoration efforts at a 36 percent higher rate.

The plan still need to be signed off on by the state.