BGE holding PJM test event where A/C units, thermostat are impacted

BALTIMORE — BGE is set to hold an in-season test event for customers who are voluntarily enrolled in the BGE PeakRewards and Connected Rewards programs.

The test will run today, August 20, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

PJM activated this test to ensure program readiness in the event of an actual emergency.

Customers in the PeakRewards program will have their air conditioning unit cycled up to their enrolled cycling level for the duration of the event.

They will not be able to override participation in this test event, officials say.

Those in the connected rewards program will have their thermostat increased up to four degrees.

"Depending on the outside temperature, it may take an hour for air conditioning units to return to the customer's preferred setting once the test event is complete," BGE says.

BGE adds, "these programs help reduce the likelihood of power outages when electricity use is highest."

