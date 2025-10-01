BGE expands energy bill support for federal employees impacted by government shutdown

More bill payment support options are now available for BGE customers impacted by the federal government shutdown.

BGE is offering the following support options for those federal workers:

Flexible payment options - Customers will be eligible for different payment arrangements and budget billing plans.

Late payment charge waivers - A 30-day waiver on late payment charges will be granted in increments for impacted customers.

Streamlined verification - Customers will not be required to provide government ID to access additional support measures.

Proactive assistance resources - Customers who contact BGE's Care Center will be proactively offered support services available through BGE's self-service Assistance Finder, which provides simple and personalized recommendations.

“The federal government shutdown has created unexpected financial uncertainty for people across the country, including our friends, family, and neighbors living and working right here in central Maryland,” said Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of BGE. “As part of BGE’s commitment to helping customers when they need it most, we are stepping up to offer additional support for federal employees in this challenging time.”

According to a notice drafted by the Maryland Public Service Commission, Governor Wes Moore spoke with Maryland utility partners and reminded them that gas or electric service shut-offs are prohibited for "eligible residential customers" during a government shutdown, or within seven days after the shutdown has ended.

For more information on how you can manage or get assistance with your energy bill, click here.