Church's power cut-off after unpaid $30,000 bill

BALTIMORE — It’s not the first time BGE has cut off power to a house and it won’t be the last, but this house is different.

“You’re chopping God’s worshiping services off. That’s what you’re doing,” said Rev. Alvin Gwynn, Sr., “You just turned the lights off in God’s house. Imagine that.”

The Friendship Baptist Church’s bill due earlier this month topped $30,000, but Gwynn says that doesn’t tell the whole story.

“We have been paying the bills. That’s what I’m telling you. We have not been negligent,” said Gwynn, “The only time we got behind was because of the pandemic for three years when the congregation fell off in its attendance and that’s going on across the country.”

In a written statement, the utility says, “BGE works with all customers, including Friendship Baptist Church to help them access various payment options and energy assistance resources.”

BGE readily admits that disconnects happen, but it doesn’t want paying customers picking up the bills for those who do not.

Supporters are now rallying around the church warning that seniors could be next.

“To have our gas and electric cut off, it could affect your life within 48 hours,” said Marvin “Doc” Cheatham, president of the Matthew Henson Neighborhood Association.

And even if by some miracle, the church can come up with the outstanding balance to get power restored, Gwynn says BGE wants even more.

“And a reconnection charge and a deposit, because I’m a ‘new’ customer. After 34 years on this corner and 80 years in Baltimore City working with BGE, all of the sudden I’m a ‘new’ customer. Pardon me?”