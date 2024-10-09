BGE crews head to Tampa to assist with expected damage from Milton

ODENTON — Hurricane Milton continues to grow in size and strength as it approaches the Florida Gulf coast. The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening.

As thousands of people make their way out of Florida, some are heading there. BGE mobilized crews this morning from their service center in Odenton. The local company is sending 15 crews to Tampa, Florida to help repair expected damage from Hurricane Milton.

Overall, BGE is sending more than 40 employees – including lineworkers, fleet specialists, safety, and other support personnel – to assist in the effort to restore power.

Prior to Hurricane Milton making landfall, BGE and its Exelon sister utilities were working with mutual assistance networks to answer the call for help from utilities in the path of the storm. Mutual assistance allows for the sharing of resources, such as labor and equipment, during emergencies.

The Tampa Bay area is home to more than 3.3 million people and faces the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders across 11 Florida counties impacting about 5.9 million people.