BGE CEO steps down, takes leadership role at Exelon

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Gas & Electric CEO Carim Khouzami will step down and assume a leadership role at Exelon.

Tamla Olivier will now take on the role of CEO at BGE.

The leadership change will be in effect officially on May 1.

“Great companies are built by great people, and at Exelon, we’re committed to recognizing and advancing those who help drive our success,” said Mike Innocenzo, Exelon’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Tamla is a dynamic leader, focused on delivering results for customers and creating a workplace that encourages collaboration and innovation. She understands the complexities of the utility business, specifically BGE’s business, and will build on the important work BGE’s 3,200 employees have accomplished over the last five years under Carim’s leadership. As we welcome Carim to a role looking across Exelon’s regions to strengthen our transmission and supply operations, we can expect Tamla to be a powerful force for the company and the communities BGE serves in central Maryland.”

“It is an honor to return to a company and community that taught me so much about how to understand and meet the diverse needs of those customers we have the privilege to serve,” said Olivier. “I’m excited to partner with BGE’s dedicated team to ensure our customers continue to count on us as one of the most reliable and responsive utilities in the country.”

This comes just one day after the Baltimore City Council demanded answers from BGE about rising safety concerns in regard to its gas pipelines.

According to an investigation into BGE, there were identified gaps in its quality assurance and compliance oversight as it relates to gas pipeline safety.

A report was sparked after BGE employees went to the commission with concerns over a coworker who was allegedly falsifying inspection reports on gas pipelines for over four years.

The report also cited gaps in BGE's quality assurance and compliance oversight relating to gas pipeline safety.

On Wednesday, City Council President Zeke Cohen held a hearing to address the concerns at BGE.

He issued a statement following the leadership changes at BGE:

“Yesterday, members of the City Council sent a letter to BGE demanding answers about safety concerns.

Today, we learned that BGE’s CEO Carim Khouzami will be leaving the utility for a role at Exelon.

The Council’s focus remains the same: we need real rate relief for our residents.

Baltimore deserves safety, transparency and fair utility rates. We look forward to having a more productive relationship with BGE’s new CEO, and hope that she will hear the voices of our residents and businesses. The Council will continue to fight for the people we represent.”

