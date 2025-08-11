BGE asks all customers to conserve energy, prepare for potential outage

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Gas and Electric is requesting customers do what they can to conserve electricity, in an effort to lower the chances for a widespread outage today.

In an update on its website, BGE says that "a critical power plant [is] experiencing an unplanned disconnection from the BGE electric system."

A spokesperson for the company added more information about that unplanned disconnection in a press release:

"This morning, a power plant that serves BGE customers experienced an unplanned disconnection from the BGE electric system. BGE is coordinating with the plant’s owner to make the necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible. Additionally, PJM Interconnection is evaluating whether there is enough power in the region."

The company adds that it will do its best to let customers know if an outage is necessary in advance.

An emergency cycling event has also been activated to respond to system operations needs. If you are enrolled in the PeakRewards Air Conditioning program, your air conditioner will be cycled up to your full cycling level (50%, 75%, or 100%) for the duration of the event. You will not be able to override participation in this cycling event. If you have a medical or health condition or require immediate assistance, please call the PeakRewards customer hotline at 1.888.309.PEAK (7325).



Thank you for your patience and understanding.



-BGE Website (8/11/2025)

Here are some tips they give for preparing for outages and conserving energy, if you can:

Preparing for outages:

Store a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods.

Charge cell phones, computers, electric vehicles, and other battery-powered electronic equipment.

Customers with landlines should keep a corded phone to report outages if cell phones lose power.

Have a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.

Customers requiring refrigeration for medication or electricity for medical equipment should have alternate arrangements in place in the event of an extended power outage.

Conserving energy, if your health permits:

Monitor your thermostat.

Turn on ceiling fans or standalone fans.

Close blinds, shades, and drapes.