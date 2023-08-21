BGE announces first Smart Energy Rewards day of the summer

BALTIMORE — Summer is winding down, but the heat is back today - which means BGE has announced its first Smart Energy Rewards day of the season.

Adding to the near mid 90 degree heat, a code orange air quality alert is up for the DC suburbs, Baltimore metro and eastern shore. Limit time outside if you fall into sensitive categories! #wmar #mdwx #codeorange #airqualityalert pic.twitter.com/TRur39pWLY — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) August 21, 2023

All BGE customers with Smart Meters are urged to conserve energy between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to get a credit on their next bill. Customerts will get a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt-hour saved from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. compared to similar days.

The utilities company said:

BGE typically schedules Energy Savings Days when an increased demand for electricity throughout the Mid-Atlantic region is anticipated. The power supply in the region is expected to be sufficient to meet the anticipated high demand.

The heat dome is shifting and that means high heat moving our way. The heat starts to crank it up a notch by Sunday and really gets going on Monday. Be sure to get ready for those low to mid 90s again! #mdwx @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/10jnnxlSwh — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) August 18, 2023

Customers who participate in the PeakRewards Air Conditioning program will also have their central A/C automatically cycled up to 50 percent.