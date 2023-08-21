Watch Now
BGE announces first Smart Energy Rewards day of the summer

Posted at 11:39 AM, Aug 21, 2023
BALTIMORE — Summer is winding down, but the heat is back today - which means BGE has announced its first Smart Energy Rewards day of the season.

All BGE customers with Smart Meters are urged to conserve energy between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to get a credit on their next bill. Customerts will get a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt-hour saved from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. compared to similar days.

The utilities company said:

BGE typically schedules Energy Savings Days when an increased demand for electricity throughout the Mid-Atlantic region is anticipated. The power supply in the region is expected to be sufficient to meet the anticipated high demand.

Customers who participate in the PeakRewards Air Conditioning program will also have their central A/C automatically cycled up to 50 percent.

