Beyoncé adds second August show at FedEx Field

<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 09:56:43-05

WASHINGTON — Beyoncé will perform live two nights in a row this summer at FedEx Field in Landover.

It's part of the singer's 'Renaissance' world tour.

Originally only one concert was scheduled at the Stadium in August.

Now due to overwhelming demand, the multi-time grammy winner will play back-to-back nights on August 5th and 6th.

MORE: Beyoncé announces dates for 'Renaissance' world tour

Tickets are being sold in different groups by city.

Pre-registration is required through Verified Fan which is intended to help filter out scalpers and create a less crowded ticket shopping experience for fans.

The deadline to register for the shows at FedEx Field is Friday at noon. Registering does not guarantee tickets, the company says.

