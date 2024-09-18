Beware of this Gmail scam targeting Maryland residents

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are warning residents of a scam involving Gmail accounts.

Throughout August and September, police have received reports of several internet-based scams to specific to these accounts.

Reports say the scammer sends an email to the victim's Gmail account with a picture of their house from Google Maps.

The scammer then demands the victim send money to them via Bitcoin.

Police say the scammer attempts to blackmail the victim into believing they have engaged in viewing pornography or the scammer has gained personal information that can be used against them.

The victim is then presented with two options: send money via Bitcoin or the scammer will release the information they say they have.

These scams remain under investigation.

If you think you have fallen victim to any type of online crime, click here.