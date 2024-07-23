Between the Wires: YouthWorks teaches students how to build robots at MERVO

BALTIMORE — Society is becoming more technological by the day. YouthWorks knows this.

The organization, which provides professional development, is hosting a city-school-led robotics program at MERVO High School.

The participants are pressing all the right buttons, going between the wires, and getting some digits in their pockets as a result of their work.

Mayor Scott was in the building, cheering on the students taking part in the program.

“The positivity in our young people is the norm. The negativity is the rarity,” said Mayor Scott.

“These young folks are learning about robotics, learning how to build robots to fix and repair robots. We know that this is a skill that folks can learn here at school, but to have them doing it again over the summer time, getting paid for that work, expanding their learning, which is what YouthWorks is all about, expanding our young people’s opportunities while allowing them to make money at the same time."

Learn more about YouthWorks here.