Bethesda teen charged for allegedly making bomb threats to multiple schools in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Bethesda high school student was charged Monday in connection to bomb threats made to Chevy Chase High School back in May.

According to police, the threats caused the school to go on lockdown, prompting the deployment of SWAT, K-9 Units, and other resources on May 16.

A joint investigation between Montgomery County Police and the FBI helped identify the caller as a 12-year-old boy from Pennsylvania.

Both the high school student, a 15-year-old, and the 12-year-old were found responsible for threats made to Walt Whitman High School and Bethesda Elementary School as well.

The 15-year-old is also accused of getting help on social media to have someone call in a bomb threat.

Police say he allegedly contacted the 12-year-old and provided him with information, updates, and instructions as the threats were being made.

He was also supposed to demand a certain dollar amount to be paid to prevent the bombs from going off at the school.

The 12-year-old will not be charged, but the teen is charged with multiple counts, including threats of mass violence, making a false statement, extortion, and other felony charges related to the incident.

He is currently in his family's custody.