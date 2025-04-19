Bethesda man arrested following barricade situation for allegedly kidnapping woman at gunpoint

BETHESDA, Md. — A Bethesda man is facing kidnapping charges following a barricade situation on Friday in Montgomery County.

A short time after 2:30 pm, officers responded to the 10300 block of Georgetown road for reports of a kidnapping.

During the investigation, the suspect, 31-year-old Robert Deeter, was found in the 7000 block of Democracy Boulevard driving a red Toyota RAV4 with a woman on the passenger side.

Officers followed Deeter to the Rockledge Drive and I-270 area, when the woman jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

The victim talked to police and confirmed Deeter, who she said she knew, kidnapped her at gunpoint.

After being followed to the area of Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue, Deeter barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused to get out.

Negotiators talked with Deeter and were able to successfully convince him to surrender.

Deeter was taken into custody, and officers recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

Along with kidnapping, Deeter is charged with first-degree assault, stalking, harassment and multiple handgun charges.

He is being held without bond pending a bond hearing.