Bennett Blazers will put their championship history to the test

BALTIMORE — Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Bennett Blazers are on fire. No pun intended.

Both the varsity and junior varsity wheelchair basketball teams are going back to the Junior Wheelchair Basketball National Championship.

The varsity team is ranked #3, and the junior varsity team is ranked No. 5, respectively.

The championship will be held in Richmond, Virginia, from April 5 to 7.

The Blazers have historically been a perennial powerhouse for adaptive sports, sending teams to the National Championship since the mid-1990s.

The squad won it all in 2019.

The only defense available to stop them from repeating in 2020 was COVID-19, which led to the tournament’s cancellation.

Three active players have decided to play wheelchair basketball at the college level: Logan Soleas for the University of Missouri and J.P. Pollard and Lukas Jonner, both for PennWest Edinboro.

Tonight, they held their final practice before beginning their climb for greatness, yet again, in Richmond.