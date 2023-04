BALTIMORE — Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump will deliver the Morgan State University spring 2023 commencement address.

Morgan State President David Wilson made the announcement Thursday.

Crump has been known to represent many families such as the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin.

He also was the attorney in the Henrietta Lacks case.

He will deliver remarks to graduates, faculty, university leaders, and more on Saturday, May 20th at 10:00am.