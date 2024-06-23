Beloved MD couple dies from extreme heat during Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Alhaji Alieu Dausy and Haja Isatu, a Maryland couple, died from extreme heat during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in the Middle East.

Saudi authorities said the beloved couple, along with more than 1,300 people, died at the Islamic holy sites.

"All we know is that it was of natural causes," said Saida Wurie, the couple's daughter. "And someone from the US Embassy did advise that natural causes could have been due to a heat stroke, which, based on the temperature, people were saying it was over 110 degrees."

The couple were members of Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrook’s team.

Alsobrooks issued a statement on X regarding the passing of Dausy and Wurie.

It is with heavy hearts that my team and I received some devastating news today. Two beloved members of #TeamAlsobrooks, Alhaji Alieu Dausy and Haja Isatu Wurie, passed away during a pilgrimage to Mecca due to the severe heat.



Haja Isatu Wurie was an incredibly active member of… pic.twitter.com/oyVMLhPo2l — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) June 22, 2024

Egypt's government said in a statement that 16 travel companies did not provide sufficient support for people making the pilgrimage. It said these agencies illegally facilitated the travel of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.



Saida said that her parents paid a travel company over $20,000. This is money that they have been saving for years.