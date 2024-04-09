'Beloved' and 'compassionate' paramedic's death announced by Baltimore City Fire Department

On Tuesday, the Baltimore City Fire Department posted that one of it's paramedics had died.

Erica Harrison worked for the Fire Department for two and a half years and would've celebrated her second anniversary of being assigned to Medic #27 on Thursday.

"Erica's dedication to and service to our department and community are a testament to her kind and compassionate spirit. Her impact will be deeply felt and remembered by all who had the honor of working alongside her," the post read.

The cause of death is not yet known, but the Fire Department did refer to Harrison's death as sudden and untimely.

Funeral and memorial service information is not yet known.