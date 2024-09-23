Bel Air Road tobacco shop busted for helping to stash, deal drugs

BALTIMORE — A Northeast Baltimore drug bust leads to 10 indictments.

Police began focusing on drug complaints in the Belair-Parkside neighborhood back in February.

A group calling themselves "4200" allegedly dealt drugs in and around the 4200 blocks of Nicholas and Sheldon Avenues, and the 4300 block of Belair Road.

Detectives believe the group specifically distributed cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Investigators raided eight locations said to be linked to the group, including one in Baltimore County,

Another location police searched was Royal Tobacco & Grocery on Belair Road.

Romiyo Testaye works there as a clerk and also lives above the store. He's one of the 10 individuals charged in connection with the operation. The other nine people involved are named below.



Davon Butler Taquan Lee George Lee Tykala Donaldson Jason Williams Gerard Anderson Louis Brown Terrell Cloude Shamika Watson

In all police seized ten guns, including an AR-style rifle, 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 120 grams of cocaine.