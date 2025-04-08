Bel Air police officer is being recognized for 20 years of service

A Bel Air police officer is being recognized for his 20 years of service.

Senior officer Rick Krause oversees the security of thousands of students and teachers in the area.

Not only does he protect them, but he also provides mentor ship and guidance to students and parents.

On Monday, the National Life Group named Krause its 2024 Do Good Heroes Award winner.

As a grand prize winner, Krause has put 5,000 dollars towards the child life program at the University of Maryland Medical Center's pediatric oncology department.

He will also get to take his family on an all-expenses-paid trip to the Bahamas.