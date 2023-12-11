Bel Air man killed while crossing Route 24

BEL AIR, Md. — A pedestrian was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in central Bel Air, said Bel Air police.

Stephen Murphy, 29, of Bel Air, was crossing Route 24 and West MacPhail Road at about 6:17 p.m. Dec. 8 when he was hit by a vehicle going south on Route 24.

The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, where he died Saturday morning.

The driver remained at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact 410-638-4599.

