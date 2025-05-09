Bel Air Garden Mart held to support scholarships, charities in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Despite Friday's downpour, the annual Bel Air Garden Mart saw steady crowds eager to snag plants and support local scholarships.

Members of four local garden clubs offered everything from homegrown perennials to hanging baskets, with some plants priced as low as $2.

The event has been a community tradition for nearly a decade.

"It's an annual and I think people look forward to it all year, and it doesn't matter what the weather is, they're going to be here and there's treasures for everybody," said Joyce Jordan with the Country Garden Club of Harford County.

The Garden Mart raises money for scholarships and charitable donations.