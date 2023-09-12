Beep Baseball helps blind athletes participate in America's pastime

BALTIMORE — Athletes from the Maryland School for the Blind took the diamond to play beep baseball.

For them, it's a chance to play the game that millions of kids have enjoyed with some modifications.

"It's so much fun to get out here, to see these kids since they've been kind of sheltered for a couple years so to finally be able to get out here and to put on these events is awesome," said former Oriole Mike Bordick.

The key to beep baseball is the ball itself which makes a noise so the students can tell where it's going.

The athletes got the help of Al Bumbry and Bordick, the former Orioles are apart of the League of Dreams which helps special needs children participate in athletics.

"You see the look on the kids faces that are participating, that in and of itself should be enough but then you see the look on the parents faces and tears come down their cheek from what their kids are experiencing," said Bordick.

Their day started with a round of drills.

Each ballplayer took a few hacks off the tee to get used to hitting the auditory baseball.

Then, they practiced tracking down the ball in the field and running the bases.

"It's one of the most heartwarming things as an educator to see these kids just participating and smiling and feeling apart," said Maryland School for the Blind Superintendent and CEO Rob Hair.

The students got to play a real game too.

Parents watched as their kids got the opportunity to hit, run and field.

Makell Ford, a senior, has participated in a few of these events before.

He told me he loves getting out with his friends and doesn't let his vision impairment stop him.

"Just because you have a vision impairment and you can't see certain things, that does not mean you can't do it and just if you want to do it and you want to live live, go for it," said Ford.