Been to a fast food drive-thru lately? Noticed higher prices? Your eyes aren't deceiving you!

McDonald's testing new versions of the Big Mac
Cate Gillon
<p>LONDON - JULY 12: In this photo illustration a lady eats a beefburger on July 12, 2007 in London, England. Government advisors are considering plans for a fat tax on foods high in fat to try to help tackle the fight against obesity. (Photo illustration by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 12:08:24-04

BALTIMORE — Have you been to a fast food drive-thru lately, or ordered a pizza?

Have you noticed prices are significantly higher?

Well, according to a new study by the folks at BravoDeal, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Turns out Maryland is the fifth ranked most expensive state for fast food.

For example, BravoDeal says the average cost of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in Maryland is $3.84 - 14 percent more than the national average.

A McDonald's Big Mac now costs Maryland customers more than $5, compared to many other states where it's still priced in the fours.

SEE ALSO: McDonald's president responds to reports of $18 Big Mac meals

The study focused on popular menu items from McDonald's, Domino's, Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell. 

Top 5 Fast Food prices

BravoDeal said average costs were calculated state-by-state, which produced the final rankings for most and least expensive. 

