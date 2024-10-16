Bedford Elementary School gets with 57 million in upgrades

The original Bedford Elementary School opened in 1962 with only 22 people on staff. Today, it cut the ribbon on a major upgrade.

The $57 million investment, with $23 million coming from the State of Maryland, means the school will be quadruple the size, with 608 seats and 108 staff members.

The revamp is part of a $3 billion multi-year commitment to upgrade the county's schools.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers says the addition will boast “33 teaching stations for kindergarten through grade five, additional space for science and technology, arts instruction, multilingual learner support, special education, community school programs, and physical education.”