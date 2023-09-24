Becoming A Code Queen: Changing the Face of Tech

SEATTLE, WA (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to a New York Times report, Silicon Valley and the tech industry are sliding back into their bro culture ways. This means a work environment that favors male workers, which already takes up 75 percent of that industry’s workforce. However, a tech boot camp is offering a solution to change that culture workforce trend. It’s called Ada Developers Academy, named after Augusta Ada Lovelace, a 19th-century mathematician who is considered the founder of computer science. Her legacy lives on and continues to have a lasting impact.

As an aspiring software engineer, Nancy Lee knew the competition in tech can be fierce. But she’s found a way to overcome those barriers thanks to Ada Developers Academy.

“My favorite thing about Ada is the community because all of us as women, are not here to step on each other, we’re here to help each other,” says the student at the academy, Nancy Lee.

“Ada Developers Academy is a software coding bootcamp for women and gender-expansive adults,” spoke CEO, Lauren Soto.

With women holding only approximately 25 percent of tech jobs, CEO of Ada Lauren Soto says the need for a school geared toward women became clear.

“It is so intimidating to get into the space as a woman, as a gender-expansive person,” said Soto.

For 10 years, Ada Developers Academy has been helping them enter that space with a six-month coding boot camp class, followed by a five-month internship with an industry leader. The best part of it all is the expense. Ada can be tuition-free through the support of corporate sponsors. Ada Developers Academy has campuses in-person in Seattle, Atlanta, and online. It accepts students from across the country, so admittance can be competitive with small class sizes.

“Ada being tuition-free really is really a game changer,” says Soto.

The results are stunning. Not only do 94 percent of graduating students land a full-time tech job within six months after completing the program but they also nearly triple their salary. A moment Nancy Lee anxiously awaits as she nears graduation.

“I wanted a different path. Ada was the only reason that I knew I would be able to get into the tech field,” spoke Lee.

But she knows Ada will be there for her every step of the way.