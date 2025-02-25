Bearing down: Morgan State commits to paying present and past athletes

Morgan State University, aka The National Treasure, just made a huge move for its past and present athletes.

MSU's Board of Regents has greenlit the school's decision to press go on the House vs. NCAA settlement, a resolution speaking directly for student-athlete compensation.

By doing this, Morgan is joining other schools ensuring its athletes are paid for their name, image, and likeness.

🏆 Historic Move! With Board of Regents approval, Morgan State University has opted into the House v. NCAA settlement, a game-changing resolution on student-athlete compensation. By joining this landmark effort, Morgan commits to a fairer, more sustainable future for collegiate… — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) February 25, 2025

This new frontier has been a long time coming in college athletics. In yesteryear, big-name athletes, like Deion Sanders, Tim Tebow, and Reggie Bush, packed college stadiums across the country but never saw a penny of the cash their schools racked in.

The settlement itself is worth over 2.7 billion and was created with the intent of showing former and current college competitors some cash. These opportunites didn't exist before 2021, the year NCAA changed its policies regarding NIL.

Until recently, an athletic scholarship and a chance to "go to the league" was seen as a good enough payment.

From a helicopter view, the settlement establishes a system in which schools funnel resources to student-athletes and at the same time remain competitive and in bounds with NCAA guidlines.

“Morgan’s decision to opt into the House v. NCAA settlement reflects our unwavering commitment to student-athlete success and our proactive approach to navigating the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics,” said David K. Wilson [morgan.edu], president of Morgan State University.

“With the full support of our Board of Regents, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our institution, ensuring compliance, stability, and new opportunities for our student-athletes moving forward.”

Morgan says it will send $231,227 to the payout fund and follow the new roster as well as scholarship limits. The school also has control over the NIL revenue-sharing and will have the space to use alternate funding resources.