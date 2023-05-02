Watch Now
Bear spotted on military base in Bethesda

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 14:05:45-04

BETHESDA, Md. — A bear was spotted on installation at the NSA facility in Bethesda Sunday night.

There were similar reports of a bear in the area in the Kensington and Chevy Chase area.

"If the bear doesn't move on, NSA Bethesda will work on a solution to safely remove it," NSA Bethesda said.

Residents are encouraged to empty their dumpsters and to avoid the bear if spotted.

"To discourage its presence please ensure all dumpsters in your area are closed. If you spot it, please DO NOT APPROACH IT," NSA Bethesda explained.

NSA Bethesda is responsible for base operational support for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and more than 40 tenant commands and activities.

