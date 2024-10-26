Bea Gaddy's annual Thanksgiving dinner to return to Patterson Park

BALTIMORE — The Bea Gaddy Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner will return to Patterson Park this year.

In 2023, the Thanksgiving feast had to find a temporary home in Cherry Hill while the Patterson Park Recreation Center underwent repairs.

The organization said that they were being updated constantly about the availability of the rec center, shifting gears to planning a smaller dinner at the American Legion Northeastern Post 285 on McElderry Street.

But on October 18, they were made aware that the rec center would be ready to go just in time for the dinner.

"The Bea Gaddy Family Center would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Commander Ray Nyokins and Mayor Scott for making this year's event possible," the organization said.

The dinner will not be served at the Patterson Park Recreation Center and the American Legion Northeastern Post 285.