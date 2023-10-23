Bea Gaddy's annual Thanksgiving dinner finds temporary home in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE — They help thousands of people every Thanksgiving and they've been doing it for decades.

Now Bea Gaddy is getting some help of their own.

Normally their Thanksgiving dinner is at the Virginia Baker Rec Center at Patterson Park.

But HVAC issues mean that isn't possible this year.

So the city worked with the group, moving this year's dinner to the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center.

"After 21 years of being at Patterson Park, we came looking for a location that could match Patterson Park for what we needed it to be. This is where we found a temporary home. We hope and pray to be back at Patterson Park next year," said Cynthia Brooks of the Bea Gaddy Family Centers.

Mayor Brandon Scott says the Virginia Baker Rec Center's HVAC is being prepared.

He added the city is organizing transportation for the thousands of people who won't be able to get to the fitness center in Cherry Hill.