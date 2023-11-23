Bea Gaddy hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving dinner

BALTIMORE, MD — Turkey, potatoes, green beans, corn, ham and plenty of desserts, Bea Gaddy had it all for their thanksgiving feast.

Folks rolled into the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center around 11:00 a.m. with empty stomachs.

Within hours they were full.

"A combination of things make it possible. First of all we get donations from a plethora of places, organizations, companies, local VFW's all kinds of places that just want to support regularly. Then we have individuals, a lot of people come and drop off at the center," said Shirleen Prioleau, organizer.

Nine-year-old Allythea Walsh started off her dinner with a cupcake, then went to the vegetables, kind of backwards but we don't judge.

"My favorite part about thanksgiving is hanging out with my family," said Walsh.

Donna Gilmore hasn't been to one of these for a few years but heard about it this year and decided to come down to Cherry Hill.

"I am thankful for the food they provided for people who are fortunate and less fortunate, I'm fortunate for my life and I'm also thankful for Bea Gaddy," said Gilmore.

The group fed hundreds of people and even sent home takeaway containers for people who couldn't make it.

For the volunteers who make this possible it's rewarding.

"It makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I'm doing something that can make a difference. I'm helping people out and I'm not raised on not helping people out so it's a naturally good feeling," said Macah Idlett.

Everyone left the thanksgiving meal with a bag of groceries as well.