Bea Gaddy Family Center hosts their annual Christmas giveaway

BALTIMORE — It's a Christmas tradition that has been helping families for over 40 years.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers held their annual Christmas giveaway at the American Legion this past Saturday.

Two hundred parents in need received toys, clothes, and essential baby items.

Volunteers helped give out the gifts and items.

"Without people volunteering their time, even if you're able to make it out of the neighborhood, you wanna come back to where you came from and give back to those who raised you," said volunteers Tiffany and Stacie.

"And it takes a village to make sure all the kids you know deserve to have a happy Christmas."

Bea Gaddy Family Centers has giveaways of food and essential items all year long.