BCPSS to host recruiting fair for new educators

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair where interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.
The event will be Wednesday, May 17, from 2 to 4:00 p.m., at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.
Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot.
Open positions include:
- Classroom teachers
- Substitute teachers
- Paraeducators
- School counselors
- Social workers and more
Interested applicants can register to attend here.