BCPSS to host recruiting fair for new educators

Posted at 3:48 PM, May 16, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair where interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.

The event will be Wednesday, May 17, from 2 to 4:00 p.m., at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.

Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot.

Open positions include:

  • Classroom teachers
  • Substitute teachers
  • Paraeducators
  • School counselors
  • Social workers and more

Interested applicants can register to attend here.

