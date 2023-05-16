BCPSS to host recruiting fair for new educators

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools set to host an educator recruiting fair where interested job seekers are encouraged to attend.

The event will be Wednesday, May 17, from 2 to 4:00 p.m., at the Professional Development Center at 2500 E. Northern Parkway.

Qualified applicants can be interviewed and hired on the spot.

Open positions include:



Classroom teachers

Substitute teachers

Paraeducators

School counselors

Social workers and more

Interested applicants can register to attend here.