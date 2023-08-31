Baltimore City Schools to make adjustments for schools without AC ahead of high temperatures

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools are making adjustments for schools without air conditioning ahead of the warm temperatures forecasted for Tuesday, September 5 and Wednesday, September 6.

Each school has a learning plan to support students, including those with special education or other needs.

City schools are also developing a plan to provide meals for students and will provide an update early next week.

Grades 2-12:

Students in these grades who attend school without air conditioning will have virtual learning.

Schools will implement virtual learning plans and ensure students have access to laptops.

Kindergarten through first grade:

These students will attend school in person on an early release schedule. Their learning spaces will be moved to rooms with air conditioning.

Transportation and meals will also be provided.

Pre-kindergarten:

These students will have virtual learning. Early learning staff will be available virtually to help support these students.

Since 2017, BCPSS has decreased the number of schools without air conditioning from 75 to 10.

The list of schools without air conditioning can be found here.