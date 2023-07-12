BCPSS receives 25 electric buses, breaks ground on conduit system to charge them

BALTIMORE — The bumps, rattling noises, smell of exhaust, everything you associated with riding a school bus could soon be going away.

Baltimore City Public Schools plans to add 25 electric school buses to its fleet come this October.

On Wednesday, they broke ground on the conduit system used to charge them at the bus depot.

The district says electrifying buses provides several benefits for students.

"Students with asthma don't have to deal with bus fumes and students don't have to use as much energy in the morning. We don't think about this but diesel buses are so loud they have to yell and with these electric ones they can talk to each other like I'm talking to you," said Robbin Marshall, assistant director of the Office of Pupil Transportation.

The electric buses will also cut pollution and costs of over 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

They're set to roll out mid-October and serve 350 students.